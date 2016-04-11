You'll Cheer for These 12 Flirty Pom-Pom Pieces for Spring

As we head into April and prepare for a rainy month ahead, it is hard not to daydream about your next warm weather tropical getaway. And just because you don't have a fancy Mediterranean vacation booked quite yet, that doesn’t mean you still can’t dress the part. The easiest way to channel those island vibes, whether in the office or out to brunch with friends, are with fun and flirty pom-poms.

Known for their colorful and exotic vibes, wearing a pom-pom piece will make it seem like you are on vacation even when you’re stuck at your desk. The key to styling these playful pieces is to keep the rest of your look simple and make them your focal point. From pom-pom hats to dresses and, even, sandals, below 10 pieces that will surely brighten up your springtime wardrobe.

