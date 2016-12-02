18 Chic Plus-Size Dresses for Every Holiday Party on Your Calendar

The holiday season is a time to enjoy friends and family, drink eggnog by the fireplace, buy gifts for loved ones, and, of course, attend plenty of parties! Whether you’re heading home for a family gathering or going to your annual office soirée, we know you want to look your best. So we’ve found something that will suit everyone’s tastes and narrowed down our favorite dresses to 18.

Texture is huge right now. Looking for luxe velvet? Try INC’s sultry crimson, Lafayette 148’s smoky stunner, or Asos Curve’s golden beauty. How about sexy lace? Ashley Graham offers a tasteful touch of the delicate fabric at Dressbarn, or opt to bare your shoulders in ABS’s halter style. Nothing says festive quite like feathers (Eloquii and Elvi) and sequins (Forever 21+ and H&M+). Sheer panels can show as much (or as little) skin as you’d like. For the more modest, go for Marina Rinaldi’s collarbone-baring version. If you’re feeling a bit more bold, show off your legs in Simply Be’s maxi, or flaunt your cleavage in Carmakoma’s ankle-length gown.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

We could go on and on about these amazing pieces, but we prefer to let the images do the talking. Scroll down to see (and shop!) our top picks.