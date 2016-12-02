18 Chic Plus-Size Dresses for Every Holiday Party on Your Calendar

Courtesy of Eloquii
Lashauna Williams
Dec 01, 2016 @ 8:00 pm

The holiday season is a time to enjoy friends and family, drink eggnog by the fireplace, buy gifts for loved ones, and, of course, attend plenty of parties! Whether you’re heading home for a family gathering or going to your annual office soirée, we know you want to look your best. So we’ve found something that will suit everyone’s tastes and narrowed down our favorite dresses to 18.

Texture is huge right now. Looking for luxe velvet? Try INC’s sultry crimson, Lafayette 148’s smoky stunner, or Asos Curve’s golden beauty. How about sexy lace? Ashley Graham offers a tasteful touch of the delicate fabric at Dressbarn, or opt to bare your shoulders in ABS’s halter style. Nothing says festive quite like feathers (Eloquii and Elvi) and sequins (Forever 21+ and H&M+). Sheer panels can show as much (or as little) skin as you’d like. For the more modest, go for Marina Rinaldi’s collarbone-baring version. If you’re feeling a bit more bold, show off your legs in Simply Be’s maxi, or flaunt your cleavage in Carmakoma’s ankle-length gown.

We could go on and on about these amazing pieces, but we prefer to let the images do the talking. Scroll down to see (and shop!) our top picks.

1 of 18 Courtesy

Beyond by Ashley Graham for Dressbarn’s Lace Sheath

Dressbarn available at dressbarn.com $68 SHOP NOW
2 of 18 Courtesy

Elvi’s Teal Feather

Elvi available at elvi.co.uk $109 (originally $155) SHOP NOW
3 of 18 Courtesy

Lafayette 148 New York’s Juliana Spark Print

Lafayette 148 available at saks.com $848 SHOP NOW
4 of 18 Courtesy

Basler’s Floral Applique A-Line

Basler Plus available at saks.com $880 SHOP NOW
5 of 18 Courtesy

Addition Elle’s Michael Studio Off Shoulder Cape

Addition Elle available at additionelle.com $128 SHOP NOW
6 of 18 Courtesy

Eloquii’s Studio Feather and Lace Peplum

Eloquii available at eloquii.com $160 SHOP NOW
7 of 18 Courtesy

H&M+’s Sequined Dress

H&M+ available at hm.com $70 SHOP NOW
8 of 18 Courtesy

INC International Concept’s Velvet Cutout Sheath

INC International Concepts available at macys.com $140 SHOP NOW
9 of 18 Courtesy

Lafayette 148 New York’s Lorde Asymmetrical Velvet

Lafayette 148 available at saks.com $678 SHOP NOW
10 of 18 Courtesy

ABS’s Lace Halter Midi

ABS by Allen Schwartz available at saks.com $239 (originally $398) SHOP NOW
11 of 18 Courtesy

Forever 21+’s Sequin Sheath

Forever 21 available at forever21.com $30 SHOP NOW
12 of 18 Courtesy

Marina Rinaldi’s Elegante Fluid Straight Fringe

Marina Rinaldi available at saks.com $474 (originally $790) SHOP NOW
13 of 18 Courtesy

DebShop’s Sparkle Cut Out Bodycon

DebShops available at debshops.com $26 (originally $43) SHOP NOW
14 of 18 Courtesy

ASOS Curve’s Velvet Drape Maxi

ASOS Curve available at asos.com $181 SHOP NOW
15 of 18 Courtesy

Eloquii’s Studio Tuxedo

Eloquii available at eloquii.com from $140 SHOP NOW
16 of 18 Courtesy

Simply Be’s Sheer Hem Maxi

Simply Be available at simplybe.com $198 SHOP NOW
17 of 18 Courtesy

Carmakoma’s Bismuth Luxurious Long Velvet

Carmakoma available at carmakoma.com $234 SHOP NOW
18 of 18 Courtesy

Eloquii’s One Shoulder Sequin

Eloquii available at eloquii.com $190 SHOP NOW

