The Best Plus-Size Crop Tops Available on the Internet

Courtesy
Lashauna Williams (market)
Aug 07, 2018 @ 4:45 pm
What makes the perfect crop top? It has something to do with the material, fit, and where the bottom of the shirt's hem lands, but ultimately, it's the attitude and feeling the shirt gives you that makes it stand out.

Whatever shape or size you are, showing off your midriff is a trend that, given the right state of mind, could be just what the Confidence Doctor ordered. Try fabrics that are heavily patterned if you want to make a statement, or opt for a simple cotton solid to pare back with classic denim. To carry the look through to fall, find a long sleeve turtleneck option and wear with high-waisted pants for a truly street style-approved look.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Pretty ruffles

Fashion to Figure $28 (originally $35) SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

A Floral Flutter Sleeve Top

Eloquii $70 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Tropical Prints are perfect for the heat

Ashley Stewart $19 (originally $40) SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

Go for a fresh silhouette

Boohoo Plus $12 (originally $24) SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

A feminine ballet sweater

Torrid $32 (originally $45) SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

Summer ready preppy stripes

Collectif $49 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

An updated crisp white button-down

Universal Thread $12 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

Control your exposure with shirring

Charlotte Russe $10 (originally $27) SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

A smocked top is perfect for the season

Bebe $89 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

Revist the 90's with a halter neck

Rebdolls $9 (originally $13) SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

Go Sexy with a cut-out neckline

Simply Be $13 (originally $30) SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

Show off the collarbone with an off-the-shoulder version

PrettyLittleThing $18 SHOP NOW

