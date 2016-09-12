This Perfect Transitional Look Will Help You Ease into Fall

Courtesy (9)
InStyle Staff
Sep 12, 2016 @ 7:30 am

1. Smythson notebook, $85; net-a-porter.com 2. Zara knit, $26; zara.com 3. Faris necklace, $225; needsuply.com 4. Oliver Peoples glasses, $340; oliverpeoples.com 5. Fossil watch, $295; fossil.com 6. Ganni handbag, $450; needsupply.com 7. Jimmy Choo pumps, $595; net-a-porter.com 8. Mango flats, $60; mango.com 9. Rag & Bone skirt, $595; net-a-porter.com

Stores may be full of new fall collections, but it won’t be sweater weather for at least another few weeks. What to wear while you wait? We’d start with a relaxed T-shirt in an autumnal color tucked into an A-line leather skirt—while the fabric nods to a new season, your legs will still get a breeze.

As for which accessories to add, it completely depends on where you're heading. For the 9-to-5 grind, a watch, top-handle satchel, and commute-friendly Mary Janes give the edgier separates professional polish (although, for more conservative offices, you may want to save this one for a casual Friday). On the other hand, a pair of stiletto pumps and silver jewelry take the look straight through an early happy hour and (here’s hoping!) a few even happier hours after that.

When the forecast does cool off, of course, you can easily transition this with black tights and a motorcycle jacket up top (but let’s not think about that quite yet). For now, it’s warm, sunny, and the whole week lies ahead. Celebrate by shopping the links above.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!