6 Patchwork Jeans That Prove This Denim Trend Is Making a Comeback

They say to never throw away a piece once the trend has run its course, because, inevitably, it'll come back. Such is the case with patchwork denim. Once popular in the '60s and '70s, patchwork is making a reappearance, as evidenced by the countless street-style photos during Fashion Month. From muted patched linings to jeans with chunks of stitched pieces, shop these 6 modern takes on patchwork denim, below.

1 of 6 Courtey

Vetements Patched Jeans

These are the most coveted jeans at the moment. With stitched linings and reshuffled back pockets, it looks as though these jeans were pulled apart only to be sewn back together in the coolest way possible.

Vetements, $1,450; lagarconne.com

2 of 6 Courtesy

House of Holland Patchwork Boyfriend Jeans

Consider this an unexpected take on the traditional boyfriend jean—the white stitching adds more drama and cements the "cool" factor. 

House of Holland, $390; net-a-porter.com

3 of 6 Courtesy

Simon Miller Patchwork Jeans

The contrasting patches aren't for the faint-hearted, but the varying shades of blue make them completely wearable.

Simon Miller, $345; matchesfashion.com

4 of 6 Courtesy

See by Chloe Flared Jeans

When it comes to patchwork, how could we not include a good flare? The subtle pocket detail is perfect for anyone who's looking to try out the trend.

See by Chloe, $315; bergdorfgoodman.com

5 of 6 Courtesy

Bliss and Mischief Patchwork Jeans

The colorful patches and heavy distressing lends a youthful effect. These work equally well when paired with both stilettos or sneakers.

Bliss and Mischief, $458; matchesfashion.com

6 of 6 Courtesy

H&M Patched Knee Jeans

Double up on denim trends with patched knees and a released hem. 

H&M, $40; hm.com

