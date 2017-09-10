8 Oversized Blazers to Earn You Major Street Style Cred

Here’s the thing about blazers: They don’t always have to be a package deal with matching trousers, nor must they be worn strictly for business. And if you ask us, our favorite blazers come oversized. It could be a touch of the "bigger is better" mentality, or maybe just our love for anything seemingly boy-borrowed. Bottom line: Oversized blazers are just so undeniably chic, we had to share with you our eight favorite picks.

VIDEO: Three Ways to Wear A Black Blazer

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Wear them with flowy trousers for that ultra relaxed feel, or sport one alone as a minidress with a waist-cinching belt. Whatever your inclination, throw one on and get ready to earn some major street style cred—just in time for Fashion Month, too.

Scroll through and shop eight oversized blazers to up your wardrobe this fall.