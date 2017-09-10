8 Oversized Blazers to Earn You Major Street Style Cred

Christian Vierig/Getty
Jenna Pizzuta (Text) and Kim Duong (Market)
Sep 10, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

Here’s the thing about blazers: They don’t always have to be a package deal with matching trousers, nor must they be worn strictly for business. And if you ask us, our favorite blazers come oversized. It could be a touch of the "bigger is better" mentality, or maybe just our love for anything seemingly boy-borrowed. Bottom line: Oversized blazers are just so undeniably chic, we had to share with you our eight favorite picks.

VIDEO: Three Ways to Wear A Black Blazer

 

Wear them with flowy trousers for that ultra relaxed feel, or sport one alone as a minidress with a waist-cinching belt. Whatever your inclination, throw one on and get ready to earn some major street style cred—just in time for Fashion Month, too.

Scroll through and shop eight oversized blazers to up your wardrobe this fall.

 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Buttoned Checked Blazer

Zara $70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Wool Oversized Blazer

Aritzia $265 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Check Print Blazer

Sandro $462 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Contrast Buttons Blazer

Mango $130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Double-Breasted Wool Blazer

Frame Denim $595 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Mid-Length Double-Breasted Blazer

Maje $470 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Mensy Slouch Suit Jacket

Topshop $130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Double-Breasted Blazer

Reiss $540 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!