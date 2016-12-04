6 Reasons to Try the One-Shoulder Trend This Season

Estrop/Getty
Alexis Parente (Text) and Alison Syrett Cleary (Market)
Dec 04, 2016 @ 9:15 am

Showing one shoulder is a daring move. Get it right and you’re pure Bianca Jagger, commanding the room in a Grecian-style caftan, a French film star with bedroom eyes and her lover’s button-down slightly askew. But go wrong? Toga-party town.

But this season, a fresh crop of chic single-side necklines (as seen in more than few spring 2017 shows, including Monse, Rodarte, and Saint Laurent) are bringing the risk-factor way down. Keep scrolling to shop six outfit-making takes on the style that do all the heavy lifting for you—you just need to find the right bra! (This can help with that.)

1 of 6 courtesy

JACQUEMUS

Where layering a separate crop top and button-down may be a long, drawn-out struggle, this two-in-one style instantly nails the look—and holds it in place!

Jacquemus available at net-a-porter.com $570 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 courtesy

HELMUT LANG

A sleek little something to wear with faded blue jeans and heels (so Saint Laurent!) on a Saturday night. 

Helmut Lang available at net-a-porter.com $160 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 courtesy

MSGM

Keep this one on rotation all winter by adding a thin turtleneck underneath.

MSGM available at otteny.com $273 (originally $546) SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

TOPSHOP

Your new cocktail party go-to: this, plus a midiskirt or black trousers. To avoid showing too much (or any) midriff, opt for a higher waist.

Topshop available at topshop.com $80 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

H&M

Total going out vibes in an easy, T-shirt-like fit. 

H&M available at hm.com $20 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

TIBI

Effortlessly draped to one side, this is an option with uncalculated elegance.

Tibi available at tibi.com $375 SHOP NOW

