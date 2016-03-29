The 6 Cold-Shoulder Tops You Need to Rock This Hot Trend

Shoulder-baring silhouettes are still going strong this season. They first gained momentum last year, which led to cold-weather versions in the fall, and now, they've once again hit their stride with new spring offerings (aka off-the-shoulder tops in every iteration). It's a way to show off skin, but in the most modest way possible (no cleavage or midriff exposure here), and its versatility continues to be unmatched (they look just as good—and just as appropriate—at the Farmers' Market as they do for a night out on the town). Now that warmer weather is here, embrace the off-the-shoulder trend, starting with these six pieces.

