The 6 Cold-Shoulder Tops You Need to Rock This Hot Trend

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Alexis Parente
Mar 29, 2016 @ 12:15 pm

Shoulder-baring silhouettes are still going strong this season. They first gained momentum last year, which led to cold-weather versions in the fall, and now, they've once again hit their stride with new spring offerings (aka off-the-shoulder tops in every iteration). It's a way to show off skin, but in the most modest way possible (no cleavage or midriff exposure here), and its versatility continues to be unmatched (they look just as good—and just as appropriate—at the Farmers' Market as they do for a night out on the town). Now that warmer weather is here, embrace the off-the-shoulder trend, starting with these six pieces.

1 of 6 Courtesy

Flower Power

For those who don’t want a colorful print, try this abstract floral one in black and white.

Tibi, $365; net-a-porter.com

 

2 of 6 Courtesy

Red, White, and Stripes

Give your BBQ outfit a stylish pop with this poplin striped blouse.

Maison Rabih Kayrouz, $557; matchesfashion.com

3 of 6 Courtesy

Amp up the Volume

This bell-sleeved off-the-shoulder top will pair perfectly with your coolest distressed jeans. 

Marques'Almeida, $286; matchesfashion.com

4 of 6 Courtesy

Ruffle It Up

A night out on the town is the perfect occasion to wear this flirty bodycon knit top.

MSGM, $390; matchesfashion.com

 

5 of 6 Courtesy

Nautical Nod

Go for a nautical approach with this striped top and white denim jeans.

Topshop, $52; topshop.com

6 of 6 Courtesy

Let Your Ties Down

Dial up the drama with this ribbed top with extra-long spliced sleeves.

Jacquemus, $410; net-a-porter.com

