5 Things to Buy from Oasis This Week

Oasis hails from the UK as a high-street retailer (think of it as a Zara equivalent) that offers a great treasure trove of finds to fit all your needs at an affordable price point. It has all the essentials, from everyday basics to special night-out numbers, along with swimwear, accessories, and workwear. One of our favorite things about Oasis? There's a brilliant unique selection of prints that the brand creates in-house. But for the summer, we have our eye on minimalist pinafore dresses, breezy pinstriped pants, and darling cricket sweater vests. Scroll through to see what you should buy from Oasis this week.