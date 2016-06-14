5 Things to Buy from Oasis This Week

Courtesy
Mia Solkin
Jun 14, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

Oasis hails from the UK as a high-street retailer (think of it as a Zara equivalent) that offers a great treasure trove of finds to fit all your needs at an affordable price point. It has all the essentials, from everyday basics to special night-out numbers, along with swimwear, accessories, and workwear. One of our favorite things about Oasis? There's a brilliant unique selection of prints that the brand creates in-house. But for the summer, we have our eye on minimalist pinafore dresses, breezy pinstriped pants, and darling cricket sweater vests. Scroll through to see what you should buy from Oasis this week.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Oasis SUEDETTE PINAFORE DRESS

We love how preppy a pinafore feels. Try layering a white tee underneath to complete the look.

Oasis available at oasis.andotherbrands.com $77 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Oasis SLEEVELESS CRICKET Sweater

A cricket sweater that you don’t need to play cricket to get!

Oasis available at oasis.andotherbrands.com $62 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Oasis MINI SATCHEL

A satchel bag is a classic shape that will always smarten up a look.

Oasis available at oasis.andotherbrands.com $21 (originally $35) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Oasis METALLIC PEPLUM TOP

Make an outfit nighttime-ready with this chic silk peplum.

Oasis available at oasis.andotherbrands.com $62 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Oasis STRIPE PAPERBAG TROUSER

These trousers are a great alternative to jeans for the summer.

Oasis available at oasis.andotherbrands.com $74 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!