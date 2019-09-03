This Blouse Sold Out in 5 Minutes, Now It's Being Released as a Dress for Fall

Image zoom Courtesy

Almost a year has passed since Nordstrom dropped the mega-successful Halogen collaboration with Atlantic-Pacific blogger Blair Eadie. And — drumroll, please — we just received word that the retailer is finally bringing the collection back.

Remember that wildly popular Bow Blouse that sold out almost instantly when the Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific collection launched last October? Well, it received a 2019 makeover and is returning in the form of a limited-edition Bow Blouse Dress (in pink, red, and navy blue colorways). On September 3, the pearl button-decorated dress will be up for grabs in pink, red, and navy colors. It will probably end up selling out as well, so you'd better set your alarm in order to make sure you don't miss out the limited-edition item this time.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Halogen x Atlantic Pacific Bow Blouse Dress, $139; nordstrom.com.

RELATED: Nordstrom's New Shop Is a Major Game-Changer for Sustainable Fashion

“Consider this a small preview of what’s to come," Eadie tells InStyle.com via email. Sorry to burst your bubble, but you're going to have to practice some patience before you can get your hands on the full collab, which Eadie describes as "rooted in nostalgic glamour, and features bold colors, dynamic prints, and lots of newness in texture.” The entire collection won't hit stories until October. But let's look on the bright side of things: more launches from Halogen and Atlantic-Pacific will continue to drop through the year 2020.