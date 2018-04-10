11 Elevated Denim Jackets

Let's call a spade a spade: A denim jacket is a staple you just can't live without. And while we love our lived-in favorites that we've worn to the point of vintage status, sometimes, it just feels good to get an upgrade. This season, the jean jacket mandate involves cleaner lines, minimal detailing, and classic shapes. And while we would never suggest ditching your lifelong favorite embroidered or distressed versions, we definitely recommend mixing it up with some of this season's finest variations. Shop some of our favorites below!

VIDEO: How to Create the Perfect Frayed Hem on Your Denim