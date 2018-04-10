11 Elevated Denim Jackets

Getty Images
Elana Zajdman
Apr 10, 2018 @ 11:15 am

Let's call a spade a spade: A denim jacket is a staple you just can't live without. And while we love our lived-in favorites that we've worn to the point of vintage status, sometimes, it just feels good to get an upgrade. This season, the jean jacket mandate involves cleaner lines, minimal detailing, and classic shapes. And while we would never suggest ditching your lifelong favorite embroidered or distressed versions, we definitely recommend mixing it up with some of this season's finest variations. Shop some of our favorites below!

VIDEO: How to Create the Perfect Frayed Hem on Your Denim

 

1 of 11 Courtesy

Cropped White Denim Jacket

Elizabeth and James $345 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Long Belted Denim Coat

J. Crew $140 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Fitted Dark Denim Jacket

Banana Republic $98 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

Distressed Pink Denim Jacket

Dondup $410 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

Two–Tone Denim Jacket

Derek Lam 10 Crosby $425 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Classic Denim Jacket

Mango $59 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Red Denim Jacket

Vale $210 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Cropped Dark Denim Jacket

Societe Anonyme $287 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

Black and White Oversized Denim Jacket

Eckhaus Latta $477 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

White Stitching Denim Jacket

Etudes $343 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Classic Oversized Denim Jacket

Alexander Wang $450 SHOP NOW

