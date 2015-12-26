Shop the Best New Year's Eve Dresses Under $200

New Year's Eve calls for a head turning dress, but you don't have to go over budget to ring in 2016 in style. We rounded up the best party frocks—all under $250—so you can be the best dressed guest in the room. From sequin showstoppers to strapless attention grabbers, here are 11 getups to help you shine bright.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Chic Wish 

Channel the '20s in this sequin fringe frock. 

$59 (originally $70); chicwish.com 

2 of 11 Courtesy

Zara 

Give this delicate black dress an edgy twist by pairing it with over-the-knee boots and a cool choker. 

$129; zara.com

3 of 11 Courtesy

Mango 

Turn heads in this sequin-striped mini.

$60 (originally $80); mango.com

4 of 11 Courtesy

Warehouse

You are going to want to twirl in this metallic pleated dress. 

$103; warehouse.andotherbrands.com

5 of 11 Courtesy

Dorothy Perkins

Opt for a nude pump to balance out the shine in this navy sheath.

$44 (originally $79); dorothyperkins.com

6 of 11 Courtesy

H&M

Outshine all your friends in this flashy neon number. 

$60; hm.com

7 of 11 Courtesy

River Island 

Pair a delicate necklace with this off-the-shoulder look.

$30 (originally $84); riverisland.com

8 of 11 Courtesy

Coast 

Make sure to carry around a glass of champagne to match this festive strapless number. 

$90 (originally $200); coast-stores.com

9 of 11 Courtesy

Topshop 

This formfitting dress with an embellished waist is a fun take on your well-worn LBD. 

$70 (originally $125); topshop.com

10 of 11 Courtesy

Oasis 

Ace geometry in this golden patterned number. 

$67; oasis-stores.com

11 of 11 Courtesy

J. Crew 

Play up the gold in this dress with a matching metallic shoe.

$188; jcrew.com

