Shop the Best New Year's Eve Dresses Under $200

New Year's Eve calls for a head turning dress, but you don't have to go over budget to ring in 2016 in style. We rounded up the best party frocks—all under $250—so you can be the best dressed guest in the room. From sequin showstoppers to strapless attention grabbers, here are 11 getups to help you shine bright.

RELATED: 18 Affordable Pieces of Festive Holiday Jewelry That Are Merry and Bright