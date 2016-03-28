7 Brilliant New Takes on the Classic Button-Down Shirt

It's true that crisp button-up shirts are timeless (see: the most memorable white shirt moments through the years for proof). Not only do they work with everything, from a red carpet gown to jeans, but they have the power to instantly elevate any outfit. But even the most classic of pieces needs an update every now and again. And since the shirt was reimagined every which way on the spring 2016 runways, we scoured the market and shopped new takes on the classic. From cut-out shoulders to twisted detailing, shop the shirt, reinvented.

Balenciaga

Balenciaga   

This investment piece has a cool panel that makes this shirt feel so different. 

$935; mytheresa.com

2 of 7 Courtesy

VICTORIA, VICTORIA BECKHAM

This striped shirt looks like your classic go-to from the back, but the bow adds a playful element from the front.

$550; net-a-porter.com

Acne Studios

Acne Studios 

If you’re into the cropped look, this shirt has that boxy unisex look. 

$203; matchesfashion.com

Zara

Zara

Embrace the off-the-shoulder look with this ruffled number.

$36; zara.com

Adam Lippes

Adam Lippes

If you’re all about the sleeves, this one is a must-have. 

$730; farfetch.com

Tibi

Tibi

The tie on this one adds a feminine element to an oversized look. 

$295; tibi.com

Topshop

Topshop

This cotton sleeveless option breaks up a serious look with ruffles. 

$68; topshop.com

