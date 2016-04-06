5 Sporty Netted Fashion Pieces to Scoop Up Now

Mia Solkin
Apr 06, 2016

The athleisure trend is still going strong, (I mean, Beyoncé did just reveal the images for her very own active line, Ivy Park) and this season, the movement revealed its sexier side. Netted tops, as seen above at Alexander Wang, and mesh separates dominated the spring runways and showed just the right amount of skin. Worn with sporty track bottoms or a sneaker, these pieces have just the right kind of nonchalant come-hither appeal. Ahead, five netted pieces to buy this spring.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Alexander Wang Top

Layer this knit top under another shirt, so it peaks out at the sleeves.

$750; net-a-porter.com

2 of 5 Courtesy

Mango Bag

This bag is perfect to take you from the gym to Saturday day drinks.

$30; mango.com

3 of 5 Courtesy

Stella McCartney Shirt

Play with color with this graphic shirt.

$700; stellamccartney.com

4 of 5 Courtesy

JOSHUA SANDERS Shoes

Girly meets sporty with these platforms.

$280; matchesfashion.com

5 of 5 Courtesy

COMME DES GARCONS SOCKS

Wear these mesh socks with a cropped pant to dabble in the trend. 

$50; ssense.com

