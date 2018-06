Every week, InStyle Market Editor Mia Solkin combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out the best pieces to buy now—and we mean now! On deck this week: Need Supply Co. If you aren't familiar with the retailer, start getting acclimated. With a mix of their own private label and other brands, the site is full of simple yet on-trend items. Think: breezy dresses, sleek swimsuits, cropped pants, and delicate jewelry. Here is what we have to get our hands on this week.