9 Takes on the Classic Denim Jacket You Need to Buy Now

Andrea Cheng
Oct 01, 2015 @ 9:00 pm

When it comes to fashionable solutions for awkward in-between weather, the denim jacket comes out on top as one of the most versatile transitional pieces out there. It's heavy enough to act as a buffer against chilly autumnal breezes, but light enough to not make you overheat. The traditional option may be forever safe against trend-turnovers, but for fall, a new class of modern-day versions has arrived. Takes include textured treatments, unexpected silhouettes, and playful prints. Scroll through to shop nine iterations of the classic, below.

1 of 9 Courtesy

A Kimono Coat

MiH Jeans, $525; net-a-porter.com

2 of 9 Courtesy

A Patchwork Cape

See by Chloé, $465; net-a-porter.com

3 of 9 Courtesy

An Asymmetric Wrap-Front Jacket

Marques'Almeida, $476; matchesfashion.com

4 of 9 Courtesy

A Boho Tweed Jacket

Rebecca Taylor, $550; rebeccataylor.com

5 of 9 Courtesy

A Utilitarian Jacket

Caron Callahan, $325; stevenalan.com

6 of 9 Courtesy

A "Shirt" Jacket

Zara, $70; zara.com

7 of 9 Courtesy

A Quilted Jacket

Sea, $595; barneys.com

8 of 9 Courtesy

A Trench

Topshop, $110; topshop.com

9 of 9 Courtesy

A Military-Inspired Topper

Mango, $80; mango.com

