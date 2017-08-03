10 Summer Mini Skirts You Can Wear Again in the Fall

Merilyn Smith/Getty
Alexis Parente
Aug 02, 2017 @ 9:45 pm

Not ready to retire your cute, short skirts when the temps start to dip? We searched high and low, and found 10 mini skirts that you can rock throughout the rest of the Summer—and then right on into the Fall! 

Finding transitional pieces for your wardrobe can be hard, but once you have them you'll wonder how you ever lived without them. These mini skirts are great to pair with a flowy cotton blouse in the summer or a fitted ribbed turtleneck in the fall. We're big fans of making all our favorite pieces work no matter the season!

VIDEO: Rose Byrne Reveals The 'Rolls-Royce of Spanx'

 

Shop your new go-to transitional favorites below. 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung $320 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Tibi

Tibi $295 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Gap

Gap $44 (originally $55) SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters $35 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Dodo Bar Or

Dodo Bar Or $320 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Madewell

Madewell $40 (originally $80) SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Theory

Theory $355 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Topshop

Topshop $45 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Zara

Zara $50 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Mango

Mango $60 SHOP NOW

