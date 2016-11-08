Why This Will be the Only Thing You'll Want to Wear This Season  

Christian Vierig/Getty
Andrea Cheng (Text) and Callie Turner (Market)
Nov 08, 2016

You guys, a sweater dress is essentially a Snuggie that you can wear in public. We know—life-changing, right? We'll let that sink in for a sec. The beauty of the sweater dress is that you don't need to choose between comfort and looking somewhat presentable. Now, you can bring that cozy, bundled-up, "I'm too content-slash-lazy to move" feeling to every aspect in your life, even non-couch-related activities. Yes, you can have it all. 

As the cold-weather version of your summer maxi, a ground-grazing knit offers head-to-toe coverage (aka protection from the elements), which serves as a loophole to wearing a dress in the winter sans tights. And, best of all, it's a key layering tool. Treat it as a base under a slip to achieve one of this season's biggest runway pairing, pull over a sweater for doubled-up insulation (and to fake a sweater-skirt look), or layer a button-down underneath for instant workwear vibes. Below, 10 sweater dresses you're going to want to live in all season long. 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Tibi

The most versatile sweater ever. Let's count the ways: 1) Leave it open and treat it as a cardigan, 2) As a cardi-dress, buttoned all the way down, 3) As a top, buttoned halfway, with wide-leg pants, 4) Wear it backwards as a ribbed knit LBD.

Tibi $495
2 of 10 Courtesy

H&M

Sporty meets girly with this half-zip plum knit dress.

H&M $50
3 of 10 Courtesy

Zara

Striped ribbed cuffs add a kick of interest. 

Zara $36
4 of 10 Courtesy

Helmut Lang

How to pull off cut-outs when you're so cold all the damn time: skinny skin-revealing slivers on each wrist. 

Helmut Lang $425
5 of 10 Courtesy

Zara

Instantly harden this ivory number with black patent extras. 

Zara $36
6 of 10 Courtesy

Raey

You = a lady in red in this dress.

Raey $390
7 of 10 Courtesy

Mango

A sweater dress with a twist (OK, it's more like a knot, but you get what we mean). 

Mango $70
8 of 10 Courtesy

Topshop

Deliberately slouchy and outsized, this looks like a boyfriend's shirt—but stretched out so you don't have to stress about a too-short length.

Topshop $90
9 of 10 Courtesy

Rag & Bone

A fine knit version is perfect for layering.

Rag & Bone $225
10 of 10 Courtesy

Le Kasha

Spun from soft cashmere, you can't blame us when you fall asleep at your desk. 

Le Kasha $635

