Nail the Logomania Trend with these 10 Must-Haves

Christian Vierig/Getty
Alexis Parente
Aug 26, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

Trending this fall: Making yourself a walking billboard for your favorite brands. (Trust us,we mean this in the coolest way possible.) This season, designers have resurrected the '90s logomania trend, plastering their brand names across our favorite pieces of clothing and accessories—and we are here for it. Who doesn't want to strut through the streets in a Gucci T-shirt or Givenchy shower slides? And even logo skeptics are sure to succumb when they see the nostalgic pieces that brands like Adidas and Fila are offering up. 

Your turn to add some logos to your wardrobe!

 

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

 

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Calvin Klein

$85 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Fila

$140 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

YSL

$1,310 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Levi's

$10 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Adidas

$62 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Balenciaga

$850 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Loewe

$325 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Givenchy

$295 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Gucci

$420 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Champion

$58 SHOP NOW

