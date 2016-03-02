These Are the Pants That You'll See Everywhere This Spring

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Alexis Parente
Mar 02, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

We were introduced to the cropped kick flare pant last season (it was the only silhouette that all the fashion editors from InStyle wanted to get their hands on), and we're still obsessed—so much so that we've rounded up all of our favorites, just in time for spring (aka warmer temps). We found denim (in white, black, and classic blue), luxe sweats, and printed pairs all cut to an ankle-exposing length. Scroll through and fall in love with our top seven picks for spring.

RELATED: These Are the Best Workout Clothes If You're Petite

1 of 7 Courtesy

Do It in Denim

Add this gem to your denim collection—not only does this pair boast a flattering cropped silhouette, but it has a cool two-tone finish.

Victoria, Victoria Beckham, $395; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Find Subtle Details

Your sweats just got an upgrade—this white pair with sleek black piping reads luxe and chic.

Zara, $70; zara.com

3 of 7 Courtesy

Play with Prints

Complete your spring wardrobe with prints. Dress these up with pumps or down with strappy sandals.

Topshop, $80; topshop.com

Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Stay True to Classic Black

Experiment with the new trend with a classic pair of black denim flares.

AG Jeans, $215; avenue32.com

Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Add a Pop of Color

Or, go bold with this bright magenta pair.

Gucci, $850; matchesfashion.com

Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Stock Up on White Denim

Now that spring (aka warm weather) is right around the corner, there's no time like the present to invest in white denim. This year, experiment with a crop for a new, flattering silhouette. 

Tibi, $350; tibi.com

Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Exaggerate the Flare

Slip into a super exaggerated flare to really make a statement. 

Ellery, $961; farfetch.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!