The Best Jeans to Wear to Work

We recently started to ask ourselves, "Can you actually wear jeans to the office?" Sure, if you have more relaxed or creative dress codes or it's Friday, wearing them to work is a no-brainer. But for more conservative environments, sporting denim can be a challenge.

In order to successfully make the casual staple office appropriate, no matter your where you spend your workdays, we scoured the market for darker washes (yes, even black), tapered legs, and wide sweeping flares. Now, you'll be just as comfortable in your corner office as you are at Saturday brunch. Below, 7 pairs of jeans you can actually wear to work—we promise.

Gap

For a warm spring day, pair this flared jean with a platform heel. 

$56 (originally $70); gap.com

Mango

Flared denim trousers look best when paired with a fitted top.

$120; mango.com

 

Boden

This tapered denim style gives you the illusion of a traditional dress pant.

$75; bodenusa.com

Reiss

Marry this high waisted cropped jean with a silky blouse. 

$170; reiss.com

J. Crew

We love these seasonally appropriate culotte-like jeans. 

$138; jcrew.com

Victoria Beckham

The high-rise cut of this dark indigo pair elongates your legs and accents your waist.

$395; net-a-porter.com

7 for All Mankind

This belted palazzo pant brings the '70s into the here and now. 

$225; 7forallmankind.com

