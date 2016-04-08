The Best Jeans to Wear to Work

We recently started to ask ourselves, "Can you actually wear jeans to the office?" Sure, if you have more relaxed or creative dress codes or it's Friday, wearing them to work is a no-brainer. But for more conservative environments, sporting denim can be a challenge.

In order to successfully make the casual staple office appropriate, no matter your where you spend your workdays, we scoured the market for darker washes (yes, even black), tapered legs, and wide sweeping flares. Now, you'll be just as comfortable in your corner office as you are at Saturday brunch. Below, 7 pairs of jeans you can actually wear to work—we promise.

