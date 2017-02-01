J. Crew's New Balance Collection Will Make You Want to Work Out

Courtesy
Andrea Cheng
Feb 01, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Back by popular demand: J. Crew's first New Balance collection was so good, that the two brands teamed up again for another season (and it's currently giving us life, slash seriously making us consider dusting off that old New Year's resolution to hit the gym).

They kept the classic stripes from the previous collab, but this time around, there are whimsical stars and the softest shade of pink, hardened by a tough color palette of army green and navy. And, get excited—there are new silhouettes, too, including cool windbreakers, crop tops, and high-waist leggings.

"I'm particularly partial to the star print—these pieces don’t take themselves too seriously," says Somsack Sikhounmuong, head of J.Crew Women's Design. "There's a charm to them that is very J.Crew."

VIDEO: See the Shoes from Jennifer Lopez’s Collection

 

Hear that? These pieces are fun, ergo, working out can also be fun. Scroll through to see (and shop) the campaign; the collection (priced between $30 and $140) is available at jcrew.com.

1 of 11 Courtesy

J. Crew x New Balance Windbreaker

Windbreaker, $120; jcrew.com

Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

J. Crew x New Balance

Pull-over, $85; jcrew.com. Striped leggings, $75; jcrew.com. New Balance for J. Crew sneakers in pink, $80; jcrew.com.

3 of 11 Courtesy

J. Crew x New Balance

Long-sleeve tee, $65; jcrew.com. Striped leggings, $85; jcrew.com.

Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy

J. Crew x New Balance

New Balance for J. Crew sneakers, $80; jcrew.com

Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

J. Crew x New Balance

Striped crop top, $70; jcrew.com. Striped pullover, $90; jcrew.com. High-waist leggings, $80; jcrew.com.

Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

J. Crew x New Balance

Seamless tank, $45; jcrew.com. Capri leggings, $85; jcrew.com. New Balance for J. Crew sneakers, $80; jcrew.com.

Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

J. Crew x New Balance

Sports bra, $46; jcrew.com. High-waist leggings, $80; jcrew.com.

Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy

J. Crew x New Balance

Windbreaker in pink, $120; jcrew.com

Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy

J. Crew x New Balance 

Crop top, $70; jcrew.com. High-waist leggings, $85; jcrew.com. New Balance for J. Crew sneakers, $80; jcrew.com.

Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

J. Crew x New Balance

Crop top in pink, $70; jcrew.com. Windbreaker in pink, $120; jcrew.com. High-waist leggings, $80; jcrew.com. New Balance for J. Crew sneakers, $80; jcrew.com.

Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy

J. Crew x New Balance

Seamless hoodie, $95; jcrew.com. Running shorts, $50; jcrew.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!