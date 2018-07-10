9 Ballet Style Dresses That You Can Actually Wear to Work

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

So you're no Misty Copeland. You can barely touch your toes, let alone pirouette across your bedroom floor. But when it comes to classic ballet fashion? You're all over it.

You love a layered legging, a leg warmer (so '80s of you!), and of course, a pink ballet flat. But what to wear to work?

The ballet style dress can come in the form of layered ruffled skirts to a simple A-line style. Tulle, spandex, pleats ... there are so many ways to give off the ballet-chic vibe without wearing a tutu to a meeting with your boss.

Opt for non-overt ballet colors—like blues, yellows, or brighter pinks—so you don't look like your en route to a dance class but still feel like you're embracing your inner Boylston.

