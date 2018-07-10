9 Ballet Style Dresses That You Can Actually Wear to Work

Courtesy
So you're no Misty Copeland. You can barely touch your toes, let alone pirouette across your bedroom floor. But when it comes to classic ballet fashion? You're all over it.

You love a layered legging, a leg warmer (so '80s of you!), and of course, a pink ballet flat. But what to wear to work?

The ballet style dress can come in the form of layered ruffled skirts to a simple A-line style. Tulle, spandex, pleats ... there are so many ways to give off the ballet-chic vibe without wearing a tutu to a meeting with your boss.

Opt for non-overt ballet colors—like blues, yellows, or brighter pinks—so you don't look like your en route to a dance class but still feel like you're embracing your inner Boylston.

LONG MESH DRESS

LONG MESH DRESS

H&M $129 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

STRAPLESS WRAPPED DRESS

Loup Charmant $440 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

EMBROIDERED TULLE DRESS

Needle & Thread $340 SHOP NOW
RIBBED WRAP DRESS

RIBBED WRAP DRESS

& Other Stories $69 SHOP NOW
TWO-TONE WRAP DRESS

TWO-TONE WRAP DRESS

Mango $100 SHOP NOW
RUFFLE SLIP DRESS

RUFFLE SLIP DRESS

LoveShackFancy $425 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

METALLIC FLORAL EMBROIDERY CHAIN STRAP DRESS

Self Portrait $520 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

EMBELLISHED TULLE WRAP MAXI DRESS

STAUD $395 SHOP NOW
DOUBLE HEM SLIP DRESS

DOUBLE HEM SLIP DRESS

Topshop $140 SHOP NOW

