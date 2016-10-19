5 Pieces Isaac Mizrahi Is Obsessed with from His Lord & Taylor Collection

There's no question about it: Designer Isaac Mizrahi is a household name. And that's because he's usually in your house, on your TV screen, talking about all things fashion in his ballsy, no-B.S., tells-it-like-it-is way that's so perfect in its comedically timed delivery. It's how he won over all of America (along with his designs, of course). Now, he's about to win us over yet again with his newest label IMNYC, exclusive to Lord & Taylor.

"It's my first foray into doors with stores, and I'm excited about it because it's a response to the idea of fast fashion," Mizrahi tells us. "All the pieces we're making for this collection are spot-on, but more than that, they're also classics—it will be something that you're going to wear forever."

To strike that balance between trendiness and timelessness, Mizrahi considered all the heavy-hitters for fall, like velvet ("It's huge; it was on every single runway in every collection," he enthuses) and robe coats, and reinterpreted those elements into silhouettes that you could rely on over and over, like relaxed velvet suit separates or a plaid wrap coat that falls at the right length.

His IMNYC collection, which comprises a whopping total of 100-plus designs, is available now at lordandtaylor.com. Unsure of where to start? Mizrahi picked the top five hero pieces from his line-up. Shop them, below.