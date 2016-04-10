14 Floral Dresses to Get Your Spring On

Priya Rao
Apr 10, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

For some (like The Devil Wears Prada's Miranda Priestly) florals for spring may be anything but groundbreaking, but there is no denying the fun, feminine, and flirty appeal of a flower-print dress. Whether roses or, perhaps, daisies are your bloom of choice, a floral number can be worn for any occasion. For the office, just throw on a figure-flattering blazer to ensure an office-appropriate vibe, but when running errands around town, just pair your frock with sneakers to parlay a cool, off-duty look. Ahead, 14 of the loveliest floral dreses to buy now and wear all spring long, no matter if you are going to a garden party or not.    

Diane von Furstenberg

In gorgeous saffron and pink, this breezy dress is perfect for the warm weather ahead. 

$298; dvf.com

Banana Republic

With a fitted bodice and a flirty skirt, this dress will flatter every body shape.

$168; bananarepublic.com

Exclusive for Intermix

This long-sleeve, turtleneck style was made for transitional weather. 

$350; intermixonline.com

Gap

Wear this sleeveless style for Farmers' Market strolls. 

$60; gap.com

Topshop

We love the off-the-shoulder silhouette of this midi dress. 

$90; topshop.com

See By Chloe Dress

There is something so ethereal and effortless about this minidress. 

$510; otteny.com

Ted Baker London

This fit-and-flare skater dress will draw attention to an hourglass figure. 

$279; tedbaker.com

Zara

There is something unexpected about the cut-out sleeves on this off-the-shoulder dress. 

$50; zara.com

Ulla Johnson

Channel your inner bohemian in this relaxed floral dress.

$253; madewell.com

J. Crew 

Want to be the best-dressed guest at your next spring wedding? Try on this cheerful printed design.

$198; jcrew.com

Raey

Throw on a pair of sandals and you're all set with this floral dress. 

$179 (orignally $359); matchesfashion.com

The Great

This airy cotton-voile dress will be the only thing you will want to wear on too-hot days.

$345; net-a-porter.com

Michael Michael Kors

Style this dress with nude wedges and gold jewelry.

$185; farfetch.com

Tory Burch

Masculine meets feminine in this floral shirtdress. 

$395; toryburch.com

