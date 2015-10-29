9 Faux Fur Pieces to Make Your Winter Wardrobe Cozy and Chic

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Caroline Vazzana (Market) and Lashauna Williams (Writer)
Oct 29, 2015 @ 5:00 pm

Cozy up to one of our favorite cold-weather textures—faux fur. Not only does it give your winter wardrobe a luxe (and cruelty-free, might we add) update without the hefty price tag, but it delivers an added bonus of warmth. So with that said, we rounded up the chicest faux fur pieces all blanketed in the fluff. From Margot Tenenbaum-inspired coats to fuzzy pumps, shop 9 of our picks, below.

VIDEO: Winter Wardrobe Inspiration: Gigi Hadid and Other Celebs

 

RELATED: 13 Chunky Sweaters to Keep You Warm This Winter

1 of 9 Courtesy

Loeffler Randall's Chic Crossbody

Pair this baby with your basic wool coat for an added touch of texture.

$275 (originally $550) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Unreal Fur's Luxe Coat

Tap into your inner Carrie Bradshaw with this stunning (and warm) outfit maker.

$389 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Charlotte Simone's Fuzzy Keychain

Adorn your keys or bag with this cute accessory.

$62 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Marco De Vincenzo's Eye-Catching Sandals

Turn heads with these multi-colored heels. Keep your look simple to let your feet be the star of the show.

$348 (originally $695) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

DVF's Bold Jacket

If you love an eclectic look, pair this hue with leopard print.

$390 (originally $600) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Simply Be's Rich Stole

This shawl will liven up any basic topper. Simply style this piece as a collar, and you instantly update a favorite coat.

$42 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Sam Edelman's Charming Pumps

Bring out your inner girly-girl with these pom-pom adorned heels. Toughen it up by pairing with a leather separate.

$130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Eugenia Kim's Fun Pom-Pom Hat

Your favorite beanie just got better! A two-tone pom-pom adds personality.

$193 (originally $275) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Tadashi Shoji's Statement Coat

This piece is filled with two great textures—brocade and faux fur.

$428 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!