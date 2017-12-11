Shop 9 Turtlenecks Worth Investing In

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Elana Zajdman
Dec 11, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

The role of a turtleneck holds great importance when it comes to cold-weather fashion. The high-neck knit can be worn under, over, and in-between layers, making it the quite possibly the most versatile piece to invest in this season. Remember, you don't have to have a long neck to rock one. When shopping for your perfect turtlenecks think bell-sleeves, color, and the more texture––the better! Scroll below to see 9 of our favorites you can buy now!

RELATED: 9 Ways to Style a Turtleneck for Fall

VIDEO: Coinage: The Cost of Dressing Like a Royal

 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Bell-Sleeves

For an ultra-feminine twist opt for bell sleeves. 

Adam Lippes $345 (Originally $690) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Bold Red

Neutrals don't have to be black and white. Try red. 

Altuzarra $777 (Originally $1,295) SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Striped

Try stripes for a little pop of color. 

Tome $213 (Originally $425) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Pastel

Want to wear color but bold hues aren't for you? Look to pastels! 

Jil Sander $847 (Originally $1,210) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Orange 

A great way to boost your mood is by wearing bold colors. 

Ganni $133 (Originally $190) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Stretch-Vinyl 

For a shiny, patent effect, turn to this beauty, perfect for day or night. 

Ellery $557 (Originally $795) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Statement Patterns 

Try something with a little embellishment this season whether on your sweater or your accessories. This Tulle-embellished collar is sure to turn heads for all the right reasons.

Valentino $990 (Originally $1,650) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Ribbed- Knit

For ultimate figure flattering– opt for a ribbed-knit version. 

CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC $435 (Originally $725) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Earthy Tones

Forest green will look good on everyone! 

MM6 $405 (Originally $675) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!