Embrace Fall's Plaid Trend by Shopping Our Favorite Patterned Pieces 

This fall we are taking a cue from our favorite It girls, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez and Allison Williams, who have all been spotted wearing one of the season's biggest trends: plaid.

One of the biggest takeaways is that there's no such thing as too much plaid. Pair multiple patterns together for the perfect mixed look or style a classic plaid blazer with a turtleneck and jeans for a great fall outfit. Accessorize with the check print by adding a plaid clutch or chic mule to your ensemble. Get the look that our favorite celebs are mad for this fall, and shop our favorite plaid pieces below and in our November issue.