Embrace Fall's Plaid Trend by Shopping Our Favorite Patterned Pieces 

Getty
Alexis Parente
Oct 11, 2017 @ 9:00 pm

This fall we are taking a cue from our favorite It girls, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez and Allison Williams, who have all been spotted wearing one of the season's biggest trends: plaid. 

VIDEO: Thanksgiving Tips from Chrissy Teigen

One of the biggest takeaways is that there's no such thing as too much plaid. Pair multiple patterns together for the perfect mixed look or style a classic plaid blazer with a turtleneck and jeans for a great fall outfit. Accessorize with the check print by adding a plaid clutch or chic mule to your ensemble. Get the look that our favorite celebs are mad for this fall, and shop our favorite plaid pieces below and in our November issue.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Wool Blazer

L.L. Bean $169 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

Cropped Coat

Tibi $750 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Double Face Scarf

Topshop $38 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

Tie-Neck Blouse

Madewell $80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy

Buckle Mules

Manolo Blahnik $745 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

Boyfriend Flannel

J. Crew $70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy

Structured Blazer

Theory $595 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

Ruffle Skirt

Mango $80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

Midi Shirt Dress

Zara $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

Wool Flared Pants

Michael Kors $850 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

Leaf Print Sweater

Coach 1941 $495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

Plaid Clutch

Loewe $650 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!