10 Cozy Pajama Sets to Transition into Fall With

Courtesy
Alexis Parente
Sep 13, 2017

We have said goodbye to summer and are now saying hello to cooler weather. In the same way we swap our clothes for the change of season, it's time to switch up our pajama situation, too.

Pack up your tanks and itty bitty shorts and try these transitional combinations: shorts and a cozy long sleeve button-down, flowy pants and a tank, or a breezy nightgown. These pairings are what you need for the in-between weather we have coming our way. 

VIDEO: Victoria Beckham Wears Pink Pajamas in Public

Scroll through to shop ten ultra-cozy pajama ensembles, below!

 

 

1 of 10

Topshop

$35 SHOP NOW
2 of 10

Yolke

$378 SHOP NOW
3 of 10

Maison Du Soir

Shop the Look: Maison Du Soir shorts, $49; maisondusoir.com. Maison Du Soir top, $88; maisondusoir.com

4 of 10

Olivia Von Halle

$445 SHOP NOW
5 of 10

Aerie

Shop the Look: Aerie top, $24; ae.com. Aerie shorts, $25; ae.com

6 of 10

Gap

Shop the Look: Gap top, $30; gap.com. Gap pants, $40; gap.com

7 of 10

Asceno

$320 SHOP NOW
8 of 10

Derek Rose

$150 SHOP NOW
9 of 10

Eberjey

$110 SHOP NOW
10 of 10

Sleepy Jones

Shop the Look: Sleepy jones top, $126 (originally $158); sleepyjones.com. Sleepy Jones pants, $83 (originally $138); sleepyjones.com

