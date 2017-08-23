This Fall's Major Fashion Trend Is All About the Sparkle

The disco trend lit up the runways, so now it's time to take it to your closet. Sparkles, glitter, and sequins are going to be must-haves for your wardrobe this fall. That means embellishments all the way, baby! Bedazzled denim skirts and sequined evening bags are our favorite ways to rock this trend. Pair your favorite glitzy piece with a classic navy trouser or a button-down blouse to really nail the look.

VIDEO: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe For Under $1,000

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Shop more ways to shine, below!