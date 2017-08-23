This Fall's Major Fashion Trend Is All About the Sparkle

Timur Emek/Getty
Alexis Parente
Aug 22, 2017 @ 8:15 pm

The disco trend lit up the runways, so now it's time to take it to your closet. Sparkles, glitter, and sequins are going to be must-haves for your wardrobe this fall. That means embellishments all the way, baby! Bedazzled denim skirts and sequined evening bags are our favorite ways to rock this trend. Pair your favorite glitzy piece with a classic navy trouser or a button-down blouse to really nail the look.

VIDEO: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe For Under $1,000

 

 

Shop more ways to shine, below!

 

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Balenciaga

$855 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Attico

$340 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Tory Sport

$298 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Topshop

Shop the look: Topshop blazer, $130; topshop.com. Topshop pants, $85; topshop.com.

5 of 10 Courtesy

Zara

$80 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

River Island

$70 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Rosetta Getty 

$620 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

McQ

$655 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Gucci

$1,200 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

H&M

$35 SHOP NOW

