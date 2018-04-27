The Best Faded Denim Pieces To Fill Your Spring Closet With

Szymon Brzóska
Alexis Parente
Apr 27, 2018 @ 1:15 pm

When the spring/summer season begins to roll in, we start seeing lighter shades of denim appear. But this season? Well, the weather has been unexpected, to say the least. Additionally, (and quite frankly, thankfully)  gone are the days we must reserve light colors for warm months and dark for the cold. 

Why choose one color when there are endless options of faded denim? Get the best of both worlds with these options, below. 

VIDEO: How to Refresh Your Denim Wardrobe

 

 

1 of 9 Courtesy

APC Faded High Rise Jeans

$220 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Topshop Split Slit Faded Midi Skirt

$65 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

J Crew Faded Button Front Mini Skirt

$80 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

& Other Stories Faded Raw Edge Jeans

$85 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Everlane Light Wash Faded Jeans

$68 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Eve Denim Faded Denim Shirt

$275 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Re/Done Faded High Waisted Shorts

$172 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Frame Denim Palazzo Faded Pants

$255 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Mango Oversized Faded Denim Jacket

$100 SHOP NOW

