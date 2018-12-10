7 Designer Basics to Buy Now and Wear Forever

Many people still think of Amazon as a book and tech retailer, maybe even a place to buy K-beauty or seamless underwear. But the truth is, Amazon has been undergoing major advancements as of late. Now it’s coming for high end ecommerce giants like Net-A-Porter and Nordstrom with its vast inventory of designer clothes, shoes, bags, and accessories.

It might not be the first place we think to shop for our name brand goods, but that’s beginning to change. Since acquiring Shopbop and East Dane, Amazon is now able to sell cutting-edge designers like Mara Hoffman, Helmut Lang, and Self Portrait.

What’s more, it’s also quickly becoming our favorite place to shop for the high-quality basics that rule our closets. From wardrobe essentials brands like Equipment, Theory, and Vince, here are six of our favorite designer basics you can buy on Amazon now.

Not that you need reminding, but all Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on eligible items. If you haven’t tried the service yet, you can get a free 30-day trial — which is certainly enough time to get in on these great buy-it-for-life basics below.

Equipment Oscar Turtleneck Cashmere Sweater

$318
No one does luxurious basics quite like French brand, Equipment. This cashmere turtleneck will keep you warm, comfortable, and looking polished for many winters to come.
Theory Women's Double Breasted Square Coat

$279–695
Finally, a chic longline blazer that’s as excellently constructed as it is easy to purchase. This checkered coat by Theory will be an instant staple in your professional wardrobe.

7 For All Mankind Women's Faux Fur Coat

$135–140
This giant plush coat by high-end denim brand 7 For All Mankind is outerwear to live in. With super impressive warming qualities, and an ultra-supple hand feel, you seriously won’t be able to take this off all season.
Theory Sleeveless Draped Back Slip Top

$47–255
This slinky, 100 percent silk top is the perfect luxe basic you can throw on underneath your winter layers, or as a standalone singlet to show off in four delicious colors.

Paige Women's Hoxton Crop Jeans

$47–255
No more jeans that don’t fit quite right or lose elasticity in all the wrong places — this perfect high-waisted pair by Paige will be the ones you reach for on a dressed up night out or dressed down night in.

Vince Women's Stitch Front Seam Legging

$177–285
The ultra-comfortable ponte fabric of each pair is what makes them more like leggings than pants — though you’d never know just by looking at them. They’re able to hold the shape of work-appropriate trousers while feeling more like you’re hanging out in the Uniqlo Heattech leggings you wear around the house.

Lark & Ro Women's Super Soft Short Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt

$9
There's no beating the perfect white tee. Wear it with black skinny jeans, pleated trousers, or a silk skirt, and then throw on a leather jacket for instant cool.

