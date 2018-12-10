7 Designer Basics to Buy Now and Wear Forever
Many people still think of Amazon as a book and tech retailer, maybe even a place to buy K-beauty or seamless underwear. But the truth is, Amazon has been undergoing major advancements as of late. Now it’s coming for high end ecommerce giants like Net-A-Porter and Nordstrom with its vast inventory of designer clothes, shoes, bags, and accessories.
It might not be the first place we think to shop for our name brand goods, but that’s beginning to change. Since acquiring Shopbop and East Dane, Amazon is now able to sell cutting-edge designers like Mara Hoffman, Helmut Lang, and Self Portrait.
What’s more, it’s also quickly becoming our favorite place to shop for the high-quality basics that rule our closets. From wardrobe essentials brands like Equipment, Theory, and Vince, here are six of our favorite designer basics you can buy on Amazon now.
Not that you need reminding, but all Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on eligible items. If you haven’t tried the service yet, you can get a free 30-day trial — which is certainly enough time to get in on these great buy-it-for-life basics below.
VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own
Equipment Oscar Turtleneck Cashmere Sweater
Theory Women's Double Breasted Square Coat
7 For All Mankind Women's Faux Fur Coat
Theory Sleeveless Draped Back Slip Top
Paige Women's Hoxton Crop Jeans
Vince Women's Stitch Front Seam Legging
The ultra-comfortable ponte fabric of each pair is what makes them more like leggings than pants — though you’d never know just by looking at them. They’re able to hold the shape of work-appropriate trousers while feeling more like you’re hanging out in the Uniqlo Heattech leggings you wear around the house.
Lark & Ro Women's Super Soft Short Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt
There's no beating the perfect white tee. Wear it with black skinny jeans, pleated trousers, or a silk skirt, and then throw on a leather jacket for instant cool.