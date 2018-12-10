7 Designer Basics to Buy Now and Wear Forever

Many people still think of Amazon as a book and tech retailer, maybe even a place to buy K-beauty or seamless underwear. But the truth is, Amazon has been undergoing major advancements as of late. Now it’s coming for high end ecommerce giants like Net-A-Porter and Nordstrom with its vast inventory of designer clothes, shoes, bags, and accessories.

It might not be the first place we think to shop for our name brand goods, but that’s beginning to change. Since acquiring Shopbop and East Dane, Amazon is now able to sell cutting-edge designers like Mara Hoffman, Helmut Lang, and Self Portrait.

What’s more, it’s also quickly becoming our favorite place to shop for the high-quality basics that rule our closets. From wardrobe essentials brands like Equipment, Theory, and Vince, here are six of our favorite designer basics you can buy on Amazon now.

Not that you need reminding, but all Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on eligible items. If you haven’t tried the service yet, you can get a free 30-day trial — which is certainly enough time to get in on these great buy-it-for-life basics below.

