12 Essential Denim Pieces to Rock the Americana Trend This Fall

This coming Fall, it is all about the Americana trend—and more importantly, head-to-toe denim. We are taking some tips from Calvin Klein and Christian Dior to get that rugged cowgirl-chic look. Mix in a touch of shearling and classic kerchief prints to really nail this Americana trend. Shop the below and get ready for Fall!

VIDEO: How to Create the Perfect Frayed Hem on Your Jeans