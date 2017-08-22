12 Essential Denim Pieces to Rock the Americana Trend This Fall

Aug 21, 2017

This coming Fall, it is all about the Americana trend—and more importantly, head-to-toe denim. We are taking some tips from Calvin Klein and Christian Dior to get that rugged cowgirl-chic look. Mix in a touch of shearling and classic kerchief prints to really nail this Americana trend. Shop the below and get ready for Fall!

1 of 12 Courtesy

Isabel Marant

$755 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

J Brand

$200 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Topshop

$90 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

SO

$12 (originally $22) SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

Alexa Chung

$270 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

Zara

$70 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

Urban Outfitters

$14 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

Apiece Apart

$301 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

AEO

$30 (originally $60) SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

Gap

$50 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

AG Jeans

$241 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

H&M

$18 ($30) SHOP NOW

