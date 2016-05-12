8 Denim Shorts That Don't Show Too Much Skin

Caroline Vazzana
May 12, 2016 @ 9:00 am

Now that the weather has warmed up, we will be trading our well-worn denim for cool jean shorts on the weekends. But finding the perfect pair can be tough. Speaking from personal experience, scoring an age-appropriate pair that doesn’t show too much skin is hard—most of the options out there are either too short and uncomfortable or too long and unflattering. Talk about a Goldilocks conundrum! With this in mind, we found the best pairs of mid-length denim shorts that are still totally on-trend. From dark washes that you can dress up with wedges to lighter casual styles that are begging for a flat espadrille and T-shirt, there is something chic (and covered up) for everyone. Below, 8 pairs of denim shorts to buy this season.

Lands' End 

Change up the length of this pair with a simple cuff.  

$55; landsend.com

Alice and Olivia 

Fun details, like a braided waist, make this pair perfect for your next tropical getaway. 

$275; aliceandolivia.com

MIH Jeans

Channel the '70s with this mid-rise cut-off style.

$175; net-a-porter.com

7 For All Mankind 

Wear this dark wash pair with a fun wedge and printed blouse for your next night with your BFFs.

$148; 7forallmankind.com

Frame Denim

A frayed hem lends a summer camp-like vibe.

$190; net-a-porter.com

Paige

Let this pair be your off-duty go-to. 

$234; mytheresa.com

J. Crew

A high-waisted pair will flatter your every curve.

$85; jcrew.com

CURRENT/ELLIOTT

Get comfortable with this boyfriend style. 

$200; net-a-porter.com

