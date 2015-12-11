7 Ugly Holiday Sweaters That Are Still Cute

These days, ugly holiday sweater parties are as ubiquitous as New Year's Eve gatherings or family reunions. They're almost unavoidable, and as much as it hurts to look at really, really ugly sweaters (hey, we've staked our livelihoods on style, after all), we can appreciate the commitment. And for that reason, we found over-the-top holiday sweaters that fall under the "ugly" category, yet are still surprisingly cute. Go all out and shop seven of our novelty finds, below. But if this isn't your thing, we found non-ugly holiday sweaters, too.

