7 Ugly Holiday Sweaters That Are Still Cute

Andrea Cheng
Dec 11, 2015 @ 5:45 pm

These days, ugly holiday sweater parties are as ubiquitous as New Year's Eve gatherings or family reunions. They're almost unavoidable, and as much as it hurts to look at really, really ugly sweaters (hey, we've staked our livelihoods on style, after all), we can appreciate the commitment. And for that reason, we found over-the-top holiday sweaters that fall under the "ugly" category, yet are still surprisingly cute. Go all out and shop seven of our novelty finds, below. But if this isn't your thing, we found non-ugly holiday sweaters, too. 

H&M

Celebrate gift-giving season with this gem of a sweater.

$13 (originally $18); hm.com

Topshop

Snap, crackle, and pop with this sequined pullover.

$75; topshop.com

Target

Channel Santa Claus with this light-up sweater.

$30 (originally $50); target.com

Boohoo

Let Rudolph guide you to this textured knit—that pom-pom nose!

$26; boohoo.com

Missguided

Get cheeky with this statement-making piece that plays on the word holiday. 

$31; missguidedus.com

Asos

The merriest way to make a statement.

$41 (originally 58); asos.com

Abercrombie & Fitch

Forget sleeves—wear your heart on full display with this sweet candy cane knit. 

$49 (originally $58); abercrombie.com

