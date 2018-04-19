11 Dresses to Complement Your Curves at a Warm-Weather Wedding

Courtesy of Teresa for Eloquii
Jenna Pizzuta (Text) and Lashauna Williams (Market)
Apr 19, 2018 @ 2:45 pm

Wedding season is upon us which means lots of hashtags, gift purchases, and of course, outfit decisions. Fear not: We've rounded up the 11 best dresses of the season to wear for any type of wedding, whether it's beachside or at your best friend's childhood home. Expect flowing maxis, sleek sheaths, fresh colors, and much more. Scroll down to see the best and shop your faves.

1 of 11 Courtesy 

Chiffon High/Low Maxi Dress

Eliza J $178 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Crochet Bardot Dress

Simply Be $133 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Lace and Chiffon Dress

City Chic $149 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

Ponte Knit Sheath Dress

Lands' End $100 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

Wrap Dress

Violeta by Mango $170 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Lace Dress

H&M+ $80 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

FLORAL MIDI DRESS

Junarose $72 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Off-The-Shoulder Midi Dress

Boohoo Plus $23 (originally $38) SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

Long Sleeve Lace A-Line Gown

Marina $189 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Sheath Dress with Ruffle Hem

Eloquii $120 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Bodycon Dress

Fashion to Figure $42 (originally $59) SHOP NOW

