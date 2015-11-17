8 Colorful Winter Coats That Will Help You Stand Out from the Crowd

EDWARD BERTHELOT
Wendy Wallace
Nov 17, 2015 @ 4:45 pm

When it comes to cold-weather fashion, the first thing to make an impression is your coat. Instead of blending into the crowd this season with a classic black coat, dare to make a statement. It's true that black goes with everything, but you would be surprised to find how incredibly easy it is to wear a colorful one. Shrug it on over a neutral outfit, or strike a bold look with clashing colors, as demonstrated above. Shop eight colorful top, below, to make this winter your brightest one yet.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Burberry London

$1,495; net-a-porter.com

2 of 8 Courtesy

MSGM

$667; farfetch.com

3 of 8 Courtesy

Acne 

$1,550; mytheresa.com

4 of 8 Courtesy

Topshop

$170; topshop.com

5 of 8 Courtesy

Raey

$783; matchesfashion.com

6 of 8 Courtesy

A.P.C.

$620; usonline.apc.fr

7 of 8 Courtesy

Coach 

$995; coach.com

8 of 8 Courtesy

J.Crew

$350; jcrew.com

