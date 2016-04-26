8 Ways to Colorblock Your Wardrobe This Spring

Getty Images
Mia Solkin
Apr 26, 2016 @ 8:00 am

We've said it before and we will say it again: It's time to add color to your wardrobe. And what a better time than spring? Luckily, this season it's even easier than before as designers reimagined standby separates with cool colorblock motifs. Consider Mary Katrantzou's striped rainbow bright dress that doesn't make you choose between your favorite bold hues or Tory Burch's sporty maillot that was made for sun-kissed skin. As you can see, these pieces are instant outfit-makers, so start shopping the 8 best colorblocked pieces now.

 

1 of 8 Courtesy

River Island 

Add a sporty moment to your look with this crop top.

$16; riverisland.com

2 of 8 Courtesy

ISA ARFEN

This skirt was made for dancing.

$670; net-a-porter.com

3 of 8 Courtesy

MARY KATRANTZOU

This dress may be a splurge, but talk about a statement piece. 

$2,101; matchesfashion.com

4 of 8 Courtesy

Jil Sander Navy

The perfect mix of serious and fun. 

$204 (originally $510); stylebop.com

5 of 8 Courtesy

Tory Burch

These colors will play up any tan. 

$195; toryburch.com

6 of 8 Courtesy

Marni

This knit tee can be worn all year long. 

$774; farfetch.com

7 of 8 Courtesy

AUTUMN CASHMERE

New to the trend? Try it with neutrals. 

$90 (originally $180); theoutnet.com

8 of 8 Courtesy

A.T.CORNER

This sweater is perfect for cooler summer nights.

$139; wconcept.com

