Shop by Color: Creamy Toasted Almond Clothing & Accessories

Micaela Rossato
InStyle Staff
Apr 09, 2015 @ 2:29 pm

This feature first appeared in the April issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download. Fore more stories like this, subscribe to the magazine, and find more extras from our annual color issue here.

This all-natural tone is light, like the shell of the nut, but warmer than off-white or even linen. "We call it a suntanned neutral," says Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone’s executive director. "It's a classic color that always comes back because it's timeless."

Perfect Pairings

When lighter shades feel a little precious for your urban uniform, look for structured pieces in heavier fabrics to pair with your black slouchy trousers or leather skirt. Try a boxy leather T or a crisp cargo jacket in almond.

Now FactorIf spring color trends are defined by a raft of cool ocean tones on one side and warmer pinks and oranges on the other, this neutral, which appeared in 12 percent of runway shows, stands in the middle, a perfect foil for everything from Aquamarine to Strawberry Ice.

PHOTOS: Shop 10 Must-Have Toasted Almond Fashion Finds

1 of 8 Courtesy

COS

$99; cosstores.com

2 of 8 Courtesy

Rag & Bone

$395; shopbop.com

3 of 8 Courtesy

H&M

$80; hm.com

4 of 8 Courtesy

Sass & Bide

$550 (blazer), sassandbide.com, and $350 (shorts), sassandbide.com

5 of 8 Courtesy

Time's Arrow

$595; shopbop.com

6 of 8 Courtesy

Mango

$130; mango.com

7 of 8 Courtesy

ONE by Cornetti

$275; shopbop.com

8 of 8 Courtesy

Theory

$295; theory.com

