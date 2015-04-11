Shop by Color: Tangerine Fashion Finds

InStyle Staff
Apr 11, 2015 @ 10:05 am

This feature first appeared in the April issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download. For more stories like this, subscribe to the magazine, and find more extras from our annual color issue here.

Here's your official spring accent color, say our pros, who were inspired by the shade's energy and impressed with its surprising versatility. In interiors, "it works with '60s mod and more glam styles too," says designer Jonathan Adler.

Perfect Pairings

Love the zip of a citrus clutch or pair of strappy heels but wonder how long you'll be able to keep it in rotation? You'll be happy to hear that the shade is sticking around, according to Pantone’s executive director Leatrice Eiseman.

Now FactorCall it a red-carpet takeover. Everyone from Beyoncé to Reese Witherspoon has sported the shade recently. "It can be beautiful on blondes or lend major glow to olive and dark complexions," says stylist Micaela Erlanger.

Alice + Olivia

$298; aliceandolivia.com

Schutz

$180; shopbop.com

Miss Selfridge

$38; missselfridge.com

Carven

$546; forzieri.com

Sandro

$375; sandro-paris.com

Diane von Furstenberg

$250; shopbop.com

River Island

$120; riverisland.com

Gigi New York

$350; giginewyork.com

