Shop by Color: Stylish Strawberry Ice Fashion Finds

You can almost taste this hue: "It has that fun Popsicle quality that we crave when the weather starts to warm up," says Pantone's Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman. It connotes a freshness "like the juicy fruit that it's named for."

Perfect Pairings

Just like salmon, Strawberry Ice can feel a little mid-century (and not in a cool vintage way) if paired with minty green or white. The trick, says Eiseman, is to reinvent it in your décor or closet with muted neutrals or zesty brights.

Now FactorBolder than blush and more subtle than bubble gum, this yummy shade, which appeared in 10 percent of spring runway shows, may just be your spring wardrobe's new BFF.

