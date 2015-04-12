Shop by Color: Dive into Spring with Scuba Blue

Aloha! Inspired by the beach vacations that it calls to mind, this lively tone, much like aquamarine, just might give you the urge to book a flight to paradise.

Perfect Pairings

Afraid to dive into a bright? Let the peacock be your guide, and wade in slowly by mixing this punchy blue with navy and a darker teal for a cohesive look.

Now FactorWithin spring's major blue period, this vibrant shade wins for both most playful and most invigorating, says Pantone’s executive director Leatrice Eiseman, noting its presence in 14 percent of designer collections.

Michael Michael Kors

$362; farfetch.com

Ray-Ban

$170; bergdorfgoodman.com

J.Crew

$118; jcrew.com

Tory Burch

$150; shopbop.com

Uniqlo

$30; uniqlo.com

Kate Spade New York

$38; shopbop.com

Vix

$175; net-a-porter.com

Araks

$350; araks.com

