Shop by Color: Dive into Spring with Scuba Blue

This feature first appeared in the April issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download. For more stories like this, subscribe to the magazine, and find more extras from our annual color issue here.

Aloha! Inspired by the beach vacations that it calls to mind, this lively tone, much like aquamarine, just might give you the urge to book a flight to paradise.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Perfect Pairings

RELATED: Shop by Color: Creamy, Toasted Almond Fashion Finds

Afraid to dive into a bright? Let the peacock be your guide, and wade in slowly by mixing this punchy blue with navy and a darker teal for a cohesive look.

Now FactorWithin spring's major blue period, this vibrant shade wins for both most playful and most invigorating, says Pantone’s executive director Leatrice Eiseman, noting its presence in 14 percent of designer collections.

PHOTOS: Shop 10 Must-Have Scuba Blue Fashion Finds