Shop by Color: Lovely Finds in Lucite Green

Just like the 1950s acrylic for which it's named, this soft and serene shade offers a clarity that makes it ideal for the warmer months.

Perfect Pairings

Since it lives in between green and blue, Lucite can skew either earthy or elegant. Treat it with kid gloves when it comes to color pairings. You can't go wrong with neutrals like navy and tan.

Now FactorGlimmering green is making its retro charms known for spring—even on your social networks. It's one of the most pinned hues, particularly for travel inspiration.

