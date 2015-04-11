Shop by Color: Lovely Finds in Lucite Green

Time Inc. Digital Studios (4); Getty Images
InStyle Staff
Apr 11, 2015 @ 11:02 am

This feature first appeared in the April issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download. For more stories like this, subscribe to the magazine, and find more extras from our annual color issue here.

Just like the 1950s acrylic for which it's named, this soft and serene shade offers a clarity that makes it ideal for the warmer months.

Perfect Pairings

Since it lives in between green and blue, Lucite can skew either earthy or elegant. Treat it with kid gloves when it comes to color pairings. You can't go wrong with neutrals like navy and tan.

Now FactorGlimmering green is making its retro charms known for spring—even on your social networks. It's one of the most pinned hues, particularly for travel inspiration.

PHOTOS: Shop 10 Must-Have Lucite Green Fashion Finds

1 of 8 Courtesy

Raoul

$405; raoul.com

2 of 8 Courtesy

Loeffler Randall

$125; shopbop.com

3 of 8 Courtesy

Reiss

$195; reiss.com

4 of 8 Courtesy

Banana Republic

$138; bananarepublic.com

5 of 8 Courtesy

French Connection

$148; frenchconnection.com

6 of 8 Courtesy

Kate Spade New York

$165; shopbop.com

7 of 8 Courtesy

Alice + Olivia

$385; bloomingdales.com

8 of 8 Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff

$298; rebeccaminkoff.com

