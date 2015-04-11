Shop by Color: Cool Glacier Grey Fashion Finds

This feature first appeared in the April issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download. For more stories like this, subscribe to the magazine, and find more extras from our annual color issue here.

Just like its moniker implies, Glacier Grey has a "wonderful cooling quality" that tones down more pigmented shades, such as warm pinks and saturated blues.

Perfect Pairings

If this gray's quirkier pairings don't come naturally to you, seek out pieces that do the work for you, like color-blocked full skirts to sporty striped Ts. Err toward crisp modern silhouettes that emphasize the color contrast.

Now FactorThis icy upstart, which appeared in 6 percent of the collections, is the latest gray to earn a prominent spot on the catwalk—even though its M.O. is to slip quietly into the background.

PHOTOS: Shop 10 Must-Have Glacier Grey Fashion Finds

1 of 9 Courtesy

H&M

$25; hm.com

2 of 9 Courtesy

COS

$99; cosstores.com

3 of 9 Courtesy

J Brand

$200; net-a-porter.com

4 of 9 Courtesy

Forever 21

$33; forever21.com

5 of 9 Courtesy

Tibi

$485; tibi.com

6 of 9 Courtesy

Kenzo

$325; shopbop.com

7 of 9 Courtesy

Topshop

$115; topshop.com

8 of 9 Courtesy

Maison Margiela

$560; ssense.com

9 of 9 Courtesy

Rebecca Taylor

$450; rebeccataylor.com

