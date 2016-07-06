8 Sexy (and Chic) Going-Out Tops Under $50

We know what you’re thinking: The going-out top is still a thing? We’re here to tell you that yes, yes it is. Especially in the summer, we’re all about having a specific, curated array of outfits that are designated for "going out." Dance floors, spilled drink probability, and the sticky heat of the city are all perfectly acceptable reasons to revive the idea of the going-out top (or GOT) and add one or two to your wardrobe, stat.

Whether you’re heading to a rooftop happy hour for a much-needed girls night out or just your local bar with the your main squeeze, your top doesn’t need to be something extravagant nor something completely racy or revealing. It should be versatile enough to work in a variety of settings.

The last crucial detail of the perfect going-out top? It should not be expensive. That way if you get spilled on, you won't fret if your shirt is all but ruined. To help you look great for your next night out (and do it on a budget), we searched the market for the best going-out tops that all ring in under $50. From sequin camisoles to strapless white numbers, shop eight affordable GOTs for your next night out, below.