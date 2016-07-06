8 Sexy (and Chic) Going-Out Tops Under $50

Caroline Vazzana
Jul 06, 2016 @ 7:30 pm

We know what you’re thinking: The going-out top is still a thing? We’re here to tell you that yes, yes it is. Especially in the summer, we’re all about having a specific, curated array of outfits that are designated for "going out." Dance floors, spilled drink probability, and the sticky heat of the city are all perfectly acceptable reasons to revive the idea of the going-out top (or GOT) and add one or two to your wardrobe, stat. 

Whether you’re heading to a rooftop happy hour for a much-needed girls night out or just your local bar with the your main squeeze, your top doesn’t need to be something extravagant nor something completely racy or revealing. It should be versatile enough to work in a variety of settings. 

The last crucial detail of the perfect going-out top? It should not be expensive. That way if you get spilled on, you won't fret if your shirt is all but ruined. To help you look great for your next night out (and do it on a budget), we searched the market for the best going-out tops that all ring in under $50. From sequin camisoles to strapless white numbers, shop eight affordable GOTs for your next night out, below. 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Topshop 

Show some skin with this twisted front crop top. 

Topshop available at topshop.com $30 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Mango

Stand out on the dance floor in bright cobalt blue.

Mango available at mango.com $25 (originally $50) SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Chic Wish

This tie-front strapless top looks great when worn with a pair of black skinny jeans. 

Chic Wish available at chicwish.com $42 (originally $50) SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Boohoo

Wear this one-shoulder top with a pair of white wide-leg pants. 

Boohoo available at boohoo.com $16 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Zara

Catch the light with this sequined camisole. 

Zara available at zara.com $20 (originally $50) SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Pixie Market

Between the off-shoulder neckline and playful bell sleeves, this top is totally on trend. 

Pixie Market available at pixiemarket.com $50 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Front Row Shop

Pair this light blue cami with kick flare jeans and heels, and you're ready for a night out.

Front Row Shop available at frontrowshop.com $23 (originally $33) SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

H&M

This open-shoulder top lets you show some skin in a more sophisticated way. 

H&M available at hm.com $40 SHOP NOW

