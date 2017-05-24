Here's Where to Buy the Hottest Swimsuits Worn at Cannes

Robino Salvatore/Getty
Alexis Bennett (Text) and Alexis Parente (Market)
May 24, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

We're always excited to see the jaw-dropping gowns that hit the red carpet at Cannes. But this year, the adorable bikinis stole the show. Did you see Kendall Jenner's buble-gum pink number? Jenner and her sisters are usually hitting the water wearing itsy-bitsy looks, but this chic swimsuit proves that modesty can also be sexy. And between the ruffles and the cute little buttons, we're dying to wear the same exact look this summer. So we did a quick search, and we found out that Jenner's retro-inspired look hasn't sold out just yet.

The good news doesn't stop there: Jenner's bikini isn't the only one that you can copy. We've rounded up our favorite look-alikes below so that you can look just as gorge at the beach this summer.

VIDEO: Listen to Celebrities Try to Pronounce Cannes

 

Keep on scrolling to shop the hottest swimsuits at Cannes.

1 of 9 INSTARimages.com, Courtesy

Kendall Jenner

Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-PIece Colby Ruffle Button Bikini ($420; saks.com)

2 of 9 Getty, Courtesy

Kourtney Kardashian

Aerie Super Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit ($34; ae.com)

3 of 9 Getty, Courtesy

Kourtney Kardashian

Chan Luu Matte White Sequin T-Back Bra ($80; chanluu.com)

4 of 9 INSTARimages.com, Courtesy

Hailey Baldwin

Zimmermann Meridian Side Stripe One Piece ($375; zimmermannwear.com)

5 of 9 Getty, Courtesy

Emily Ratajkowski

Mikoh Palm Beach Top ($112; mikoh.com)

Mikoh Puka Puka Bottom ($112; mikoh.com)

6 of 9 Getty, Courtesy

Kendall Jenner

Norma Kamali Marissa Leopard-Print Swimsuit ($100; theoutnet.com)

7 of 9 emrata/Instagram, Courtesy

Emily Ratajkowski

J.Crew Twist-Bandeau Underwire Bikini Top ($54; jcrew.com)

J.Crew Surf Hipster Bikini Bottom ($40; jcrew.com)

8 of 9 Getty, Courtesy

Elsa Hosk

Jade Perfect Match Bikini Top ($90; jadeswim.com)

Jade Bare Minimum Bottom ($80; jadeswim.com)

9 of 9 The Mega Agency, Courtesy

Bella Hadid

La Perla Underwired Jacquard Bikini Top ($375; laperla.com)

La Perla Dunes Bikini Bottom ($165; laperla.com)

