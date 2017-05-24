Here's Where to Buy the Hottest Swimsuits Worn at Cannes

We're always excited to see the jaw-dropping gowns that hit the red carpet at Cannes. But this year, the adorable bikinis stole the show. Did you see Kendall Jenner's buble-gum pink number? Jenner and her sisters are usually hitting the water wearing itsy-bitsy looks, but this chic swimsuit proves that modesty can also be sexy. And between the ruffles and the cute little buttons, we're dying to wear the same exact look this summer. So we did a quick search, and we found out that Jenner's retro-inspired look hasn't sold out just yet.

The good news doesn't stop there: Jenner's bikini isn't the only one that you can copy. We've rounded up our favorite look-alikes below so that you can look just as gorge at the beach this summer.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Listen to Celebrities Try to Pronounce Cannes

Keep on scrolling to shop the hottest swimsuits at Cannes.