11 of the Sexiest Camisoles to Buy This Spring

Instagram/@joansmalls
Priya Rao
May 04, 2016 @ 6:30 am

We've waxed on about the power of the slip dress. We've shown you how to wear the '90s mainstay like a celebrity, how to wear it for day and night, and shopped out endless options for you, but we have yet to mention the slipdress's equally effortless kid sister: the camisole. With lingerie roots, the minimal separate was once reserved for the boudoir, but it is making its way to the streets, thanks to starlets like Joan Smalls, seen above.

Whether paired with casual cutoffs like Smalls for day or slick tuxedo pants and big earrings for night, the camisole offers a certain sexy vibe to any look. So, we've shopped out 11 camisoles for you to pick up now, from lace-trimmed styles to sequin bedecked numbers—start shopping now.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Zara

With a lace trim front and back, this nude pink camisole is effortless and sexy.

$40; zara.com

2 of 10 Courtesy

Zimmermann

With a floaty frill hem, this camisole will skim your body.

$275; zimmermannwear.com

3 of 10 Courtesy

Equipment

Inject some color into your camisole with a bold teal. 

$49; theoutnet.com

4 of 10 Courtesy

Babaton

The transparent mesh trim on this cami lets you show a hint of extra skin. 

$60; aritzia.com

5 of 10 Courtesy

H&M

An off-white camisole is a closet staple. 

$18; hm.com

6 of 10 Courtesy

J. Crew

Pair this navy cami with a pair of flowy white trousers and minimal slides. 

$50; jcrew.com

7 of 10 Courtesy

Tibi

Go for a garden party vibe with a vine print floral cami.

$250; tibi.com

8 of 10 Courtesy

Theory

This ruffled cami exudes sheer romance. 

$190; theory.com

9 of 10 Courtesy

Topshop

Say hello to date night with this navy black lace trim camisole.

$52; topshop.com

10 of 10 Courtesy

Twin-Set

Channel your inner glamazon in this sequined camisole.

$130; farfetch.com

