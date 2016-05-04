11 of the Sexiest Camisoles to Buy This Spring

We've waxed on about the power of the slip dress. We've shown you how to wear the '90s mainstay like a celebrity, how to wear it for day and night, and shopped out endless options for you, but we have yet to mention the slipdress's equally effortless kid sister: the camisole. With lingerie roots, the minimal separate was once reserved for the boudoir, but it is making its way to the streets, thanks to starlets like Joan Smalls, seen above.

Whether paired with casual cutoffs like Smalls for day or slick tuxedo pants and big earrings for night, the camisole offers a certain sexy vibe to any look. So, we've shopped out 11 camisoles for you to pick up now, from lace-trimmed styles to sequin bedecked numbers—start shopping now.