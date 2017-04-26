Get Kim Kardashian West's Bikini Style with These Look-Alike Swimsuits

FameFlynet/AKM-GSI
Alexis Bennett
Apr 26, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

If you've been thinking about rocking an itsy-bitsy bikini this summer, allow Kim Kardashian West to be your go-to girl for inspiration. All her trips to the beach are basically fashion shows of the most daring swimsuit styles. And we're not only referring to her bikinis. Even her one-pieces are showstoppers.

VIDEO: This Pool Float Is Shaped Like Kim Kardashian Butt Emoji

 

Naturally, she only wears the most hard-to-come-by looks—like the vintage Dior swimsuit she recently rocked. So it's pretty much impossible to find her coveted swimwear in stores or online. But, because we can never let a fashion question go unsolved, below you'll find a few nearly identical swimsuits that will help you channel Kardashian's sexy style during your next beach outing.

1 of 3 kimkardashian/Instagram

Wife of Pablo Swimsuit

The queen of selfies represented for her hubby in a white Pablo swimsuit, which sadly isn't available for purchase. But you can still get your Kardashian on in this high-cut option from Missguided.

Get the look: Missguided high-leg swimsuit, $33; missguidedus.com.

Advertisement
2 of 3 FameFlynet/AKM-GSI; Courtesy (2)

Ripped T-Shirt and Thong

Sometimes all you need is an old shirt and scissors to get the Kardashian look. For this trip to the beach, the star tied up a top and paired it with a thong.

Get the look: American Eagle top, $15 (originally $30); ae.com. Kaohs bikini bottom, $84; revolve.com.

3 of 3 FameFlynet/AKM-GSI; Courtesy

Dior Rasta Bikini

Kardashian pulled this throwback Dior look out of the archives, but Kiini's stripe-trimmed design gives off the same tropical vibe.

Get the look: Kiini bikini top, $165; net-a-porter.com. Kiini bikini bottom, $120; net-a-porter.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!