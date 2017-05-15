5 Ways to Wear Summer-Ready Button Down Blouses

Brooke Ely Danielson
May 15, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

The summer blouse: You can wear it to weekend brunch, to the office, and out for evening cocktails. Its versatility makes it a great fashion piece to scoop up now.

Summertime fashion investments can be tricky, since most items are limited just to that single season, so shop wisely and invest in tops that can straddle spring, summer, winter and fall.

When it comes to styling the piece, we love its ability to be worn with almost anything. Try throwing on your favorite jean shorts and slides with a floral button down and head out to a beach party. You can dress up a striped blouse with khakis and loafers for work.

Ahead, 5 perfect summer blouses to base your warm-weather wardrobe around.

A sporty and casual look

Shop the look: Sara Battaglia blouse, $609; farfetch.com. The Great jeans, $285; net-a-porter.com. Miu Miu sandals, $590; net-a-porter.com

Striped, preppy and professional 

Shop the look: Caroline Constas, $398; intermixonline.com. Sea pants, $365; intermixonline.com. Rag & Bone loafers, $395; intermixonline.com

Layer a long tunic over your jeans

Shop the look: Ralph Lauren tunic, $198; ralphlauren.com. Raey jeans, $184; matchesfashion.com. Sanayi 313 slippers, $1,100; modaoperandi.com

A mininmal look with a sweet shoe

Shop the look: Gap shirt, $45; gap.com, Gap jeans, $62 (originally $90); gap.com. Gianvito Rossi, $695; net-a-porter.com

Summer short shorts and a floral blouse 

Shop the look: Isabel Marant blouse, $625; matchesfashion.com. Madewell shorts, $78; madewell.com. Marais USA sandals, $198; maraisusa.com

