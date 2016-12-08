8 Reasons We're Bugging Out Over the Fendi Super Sale

Courtesy
Anna Hecht (TEXT) and Ruthie Friedlander (MARKET)
Dec 08, 2016 @ 11:45 am

Whoever said bugs can't be stylish was seriously disturbed.

Sometimes, fashion compels us to try new things. And when those new things are cute and fluffy, we're way more inclined to give into temptation.

Take, for example, the Fendi Buggie trend. The Italian label's recreated and reinvented the fuzzy fashion accessory many times since we started talking about them back in 2013. Now, Buggies come in several forms: as bags, keychains, on coats, on T-shirts, and more!

While they may be small, these little Buggies do come at a price (Buggie keychains cost anywhere from $400 to $1050). To help you save on your accessory slurge, we rounded up our favorites from the Fendi Super Sale. Right now, you'll save up to 50% off of select styles from Fendi.com. And when you order before Dec. 20, you get free shipping.

Hurry and shop. This sale won't last long and the cutoff for standard shipping on holiday gifts is Dec. 16.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Crystal Wondersi Necklace 

available at fendi.com $420 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Crystal Wonders Rings

available at fendi.com $300 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

iPhone 6 Cover 

available at fendi.com $240 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Mirror Charm 

available at fendi.com $420 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Backpack Charm in Red Leather 

available at fendi.com $630 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Backpack Charm in Printed Elaphe

available at fendi.com $720 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Bag Bugs Scarf

available at fendi.com $630 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Fashion Show Mirror Charm 

available at fendi.com $390 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!